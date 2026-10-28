Israel Election Results Remain Unclear as Netanyahu and Rival Seek Coalition Partners

Israel’s national election has produced no clear winner, setting the stage for potentially weeks of negotiations as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, retired general Gadi Eisenkot, seek to build a governing coalition.

Votes are still being counted, and neither candidate has secured enough support to govern outright, according to NBC News reporting.

Although many voters had hoped for a decisive outcome, the election appears to be heading toward a period of political uncertainty. Netanyahu has been gaining ground as the count continues, but the final results will determine the next steps.

Once counting is complete, Israel’s president will select either Netanyahu or Eisenkot to try to form a government.

In the meantime, Netanyahu remains prime minister. He has pledged to intensify Israel’s military campaign against Iran, with support from President Donald Trump, and has said the goal is to remove Iran’s current regime.

The election’s outcome could have implications beyond Israel, including for the wider Middle East and global energy markets. Continued military action could contribute to further regional conflict and pressure on fuel prices.

NBC News correspondent Richard Engel reported from Tel Aviv as the vote count continued and questions remained about who would lead Israel’s next government.