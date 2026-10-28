CA, US & World
John Bolton Awaits Sentencing After Pleading Guilty to Mishandling Classified Information
Former national security adviser John Bolton is expected to learn his fate at a sentencing hearing following his guilty plea in a case involving classified national defense information.
According to court documents, Bolton incorporated classified information obtained during his government service into personal diary entries.
Those documents were later sent to relatives who did not have authorization to access the information. Copies were also stored at Bolton’s home in Maryland.
Bolton pleaded guilty to charges related to the transmission and retention of national defense information.
He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and will also pay $2.25 million in fines, according to the information provided.
The sentencing will determine the consequences Bolton faces in the case.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 28, 2026
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