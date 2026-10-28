CA, US & World
Netanyahu Fights for Political Survival as Israel Election Ends in Deadlock
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting to remain in power after national election results left the country facing a political deadlock, with neither his bloc nor the opposition holding a clear path to a parliamentary majority.
With most votes counted Wednesday, Netanyahu’s Likud party remained the largest in the 120-seat Knesset, with an estimated 26 seats. However, his right-wing bloc is projected to win just 53 seats, short of the 61 needed for a majority.
Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot’s party won an estimated 21 seats. The broader opposition could command about 67 seats on paper, but its members remain divided over whether to cooperate with Arab parties, which are projected to win a combined 19 seats.
Some opposition leaders have called for including those parties in efforts to form a government. Others, including potential coalition partners Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman, have opposed a government that depends on Arab-party support.
The Joint List, one of the Arab political alliances, said it was willing to cooperate to end Netanyahu’s rule. That possibility could become central to negotiations, although ideological differences within the opposition could make an agreement difficult.
Netanyahu’s allies have also challenged aspects of the election, accusing Arab parties of wrongdoing. Israel’s Central Elections Committee said it was examining the complaint after previously dismissing thousands of election-day complaints from various parties.
The remaining ballots include special double-envelope votes from soldiers, prisoners, hospital patients, diplomats overseas and voters with disabilities. Final results were expected Thursday, according to the report.
Once the count is complete, President Isaac Herzog will consult with elected parties before choosing the candidate he believes has the best chance of forming a government with a 61-seat majority. The candidate will have 28 days to negotiate a coalition, with a possible 14-day extension.
If that effort fails, another candidate may receive the opportunity. If no government can be formed through the process, Israel could face another election.
Netanyahu would remain caretaker prime minister during the negotiations and could continue in that role if the political process leads to a new vote. Meanwhile, the opposition could seek to use its parliamentary numbers to change leadership positions and advance legislation, even without forming a government.
Herzog has urged party leaders to approach negotiations with an open mind and avoid another election. For now, Netanyahu’s political future depends on whether his opponents can overcome their differences and assemble a governing coalition.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 28, 2026
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