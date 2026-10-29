CA, US & World
Candidates in California's 47th Assembly District race focus on affordability, public safety
As Election Day approaches, voters in California's 47th Assembly District are weighing competing priorities from Republican incumbent Greg Wallis and Democratic challenger Leila Namvar.
The district spans parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties and includes communities throughout the Coachella Valley. The race is considered competitive, with registered Democrats making up 39% of voters and Republicans 34%, according to CalMatters.
Both candidates recently spoke with NBC Palm Springs about their backgrounds and the issues they hope to address if elected.
Namvar said her more than 20 years of public service, including her work with the city of Indio since 2005, has shaped her approach to policymaking.
She said affordability is a major concern among residents, pointing to the rising costs of groceries, gasoline, housing, education and health care.
“When I talk to people, they're basically bottom line, bottom line is costs, costs, costs,” Namvar said.
Namvar also addressed criticism of her position on public safety, saying her work as a city employee has involved close coordination with police, fire and emergency services.
“Many of the attacks against me, they're not true,” she said.
Wallis, who has served in the state Assembly since 2022, said he wants to continue working on affordability, public safety and education while emphasizing bipartisan solutions.
He pointed to his participation in the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, saying lawmakers have worked across party lines on issues including utility costs and housing.
Wallis said reducing barriers for builders and cutting unnecessary regulations could help increase the state's housing supply and lower costs for Californians.
“I just believe in bipartisan pragmatic solutions for safer streets, better schools and a more affordable California,” Wallis said.
The candidates also offered different perspectives on California's budget and the use of taxpayer dollars.
Namvar argued that the state has the resources to address residents' needs if officials prioritize spending appropriately and close tax loopholes.
Wallis, meanwhile, said California needs greater accountability in how public money is spent.
“We do not have a revenue problem in this state. We have a spending problem, and we need to be more accountable with the public's dollars,” Wallis said.
Both candidates said they want to move beyond partisan divisions and focus on results for residents.
The general election for California's 47th Assembly District is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2026. Voters will decide whether to reelect Wallis or elect Namvar to represent the district in the state Legislature.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 29, 2026
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