Federal Judge Blocks DOJ Effort to Review Citizenship Status of 20,000 California Voters

A federal judge has rejected the Justice Department's effort to have California set aside mail-in ballots from approximately 20,000 voters whose citizenship status the federal government is questioning.

U.S. District Judge David O. Carter ruled Wednesday that the administration's request could disrupt an election already underway, warning it could create confusion for voters and election workers and potentially disenfranchise eligible American citizens.

The Justice Department wanted California election officials to separate the ballots and verify the citizenship status of the voters before counting them.

The federal government based its request on a list of more than 20,000 names that it says identifies people who may be noncitizens. California officials have questioned the accuracy and reliability of the information and the process used to compile the list.

In his ruling, Carter described the government's process as rife with uncertainty and errors, saying voters who met California's registration requirements should not lose their voting rights based on unproven allegations.

The Justice Department is appealing the decision, asking the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to intervene quickly as ballot processing continues ahead of the November 3 election.

The case comes as millions of Californians have already cast ballots, raising questions about the timing and potential impact of the federal government's effort to review voter eligibility.