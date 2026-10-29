Protester Sues Anderson County Sheriff’s Office After Removal From Trump Rally

A protester who was removed from President Donald Trump’s rally in upstate South Carolina last week is suing the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, alleging he was assaulted during the incident.

Layden Duncan, a Democratic Socialist candidate in the upstate, says he was taken from the venue after protesting during Trump’s visit. Duncan claims he was grabbed by the collar, choked and struck in the back of the head.

Duncan says an unidentified man hit him from behind as he was being escorted out of the event. His lawsuit names both the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the unidentified individual.

Duncan says he filed the lawsuit because he wants accountability and hopes to prevent similar incidents involving protesters in the future.

He also expressed concern about the potential consequences for people who speak out at political events, saying he believes peaceful protest and freedom of expression should be protected.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying it does not discuss pending litigation.

The allegations in the lawsuit have not been independently established in court.