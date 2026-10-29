U.S. and Russia Discuss Possible Sanctions Relief for Moscow's Sovereign Wealth Fund

The United States and Russia are discussing possible sanctions relief for Moscow's multi-billion-dollar sovereign wealth fund, according to a Kremlin aide.

The aide says discussions have been underway for some time, although it remains unclear whether an agreement will be reached.

The Biden administration imposed sanctions on the fund in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. At the time, U.S. officials described it as a financial resource benefiting Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle.

The discussions come as President Donald Trump pushes for a negotiated settlement to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump has already eased some restrictions on Russian energy exports, saying he does not want additional economic pressure to push Moscow away from negotiations.

However, the possibility of further sanctions relief has raised concerns in Ukraine and across Europe, where officials worry that concessions could strengthen Russia's position while the war continues.

The potential discussions signal another development in the Trump administration's efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict, although no final agreement on the sovereign wealth fund has been announced.