DOJ Expands Investigation Into Alaska Senate Race as Midterm Campaigns Intensify

The Justice Department is expanding its investigation into Alaska's closely watched U.S. Senate race, issuing more than three dozen new subpoenas as the 2026 midterm elections approach.

The investigation centers on allegations that people connected to Democratic Senate nominee Mary Peltola's campaign helped recruit another candidate named Dan Sullivan, potentially confusing voters and drawing support away from Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan.

The allegations were first detailed in a New York Times report. Peltola denies trying to trick voters and says the accusations are baseless.

The Justice Department's investigation has intensified in recent days. The U.S. attorney for Alaska, Michael Heyman, says the new information has led to a significant increase in law enforcement resources assigned to the state.

Heyman had previously recused himself from the investigation while discussions were underway about a possible federal judgeship involving Alaska's Republican senators. He says that recusal has now been rescinded. He also says he did not discuss taking over the investigation with the White House.

Sen. Dan Sullivan says the second candidate's presence on the ballot is intended to confuse Alaska voters. The allegations remain under investigation, and no criminal charges have been announced.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is preparing to resume campaign rallies in Kansas and Iowa after previously canceling appearances in both states. In Kansas, Trump is expected to campaign for Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, whose race has become more competitive. Iowa is also seeing increased attention as Republicans work to defend another Senate seat.

The latest developments come as early voting is underway in Alaska, where some voters say they would rather hear candidates focus on issues affecting the state.

Nationally, the Cook Political Report says Democrats could win their largest House majority since 2009. Its latest analysis projects Democrats could gain between 12 and 25 seats.

Control of the Senate also remains in play, with Republicans defending a narrow majority and Democrats seeking the four additional seats needed to take control.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The supplied script identifies Alaska's U.S. attorney as Michael Hammond. Current reporting identifies him as Michael Heyman, so the article uses the corrected name. The allegations involving Peltola's campaign are presented as allegations, not established facts.