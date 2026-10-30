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Marni von Wilpert, Jim Desmond outline priorities in California's 48th Congressional District race
With Election Day approaching, Democrat Marni von Wilpert and Republican Jim Desmond are outlining their priorities in the race for California's 48th Congressional District, which now includes Palm Springs following California's redistricting under Proposition 50.
The seat is open after longtime Republican Rep. Darrell Issa announced he would not seek reelection. The newly drawn district spans portions of San Diego and Riverside counties, bringing the congressional race closer to Coachella Valley voters. <Cite refs={["turn584193search0","turn584193search2"]}/>
In interviews with NBC Palm Springs, both candidates identified affordability, health care and immigration enforcement as major issues facing the district, though they offer different approaches to addressing them.
Von Wilpert, a Democrat and San Diego City Council member, states she would prioritize lowering the cost of living, opposing tariffs and restoring affordable health care if elected to Congress.
She also criticized the cost of the war with Iran, saying it was contributing to higher gasoline prices and government spending.
Von Wilpert said health care access is a particular concern in the Palm Springs area, where she has observed shortages of medical providers.
She warns that reductions in Medicare and Medi-Cal reimbursement rates could make it more difficult for providers to see patients, particularly as the region's senior population grows.
“We have a nursing shortage,” von Wilpert says. “We need to make sure that we're investing in jobs for the future in our health care industry.”
Desmond, a Republican and San Diego County supervisor, says lowering energy costs is central to making everyday expenses more affordable. He supports small modular nuclear reactors as one potential way to increase energy production and reduce reliance on imported energy.
“If we can lower the cost of energy, we can lower the cost of everything,” Desmond says.
On health care, Desmond says he wants to limit the influence insurance companies have over medical decisions, arguing that doctors should have greater authority over patients' treatment.
“We have to stop the insurance companies from dictating what treatment you're going to get,” he says.
Immigration enforcement also emerged as a key issue in the race, with both candidates criticizing aspects of President Donald Trump's approach while supporting border security.
Von Wilpert says she supports a secure border alongside legal pathways to citizenship and a system that protects families from disruptive enforcement practices.
“We can have a strong, secure border between the U.S. and Mexico that stops drugs and guns and human trafficking, but promotes lawful immigration,” she says.
She also says she wants enforcement carried out in a way that prioritizes public safety and avoids unnecessarily separating families.
Desmond says he believes the country needs effective immigration enforcement and better border security, while arguing that the system should distinguish between people who pose a public safety threat and those seeking lawful immigration opportunities.
The candidates' competing approaches reflect broader national debates over the cost of living, government spending, health care and immigration policy.
By: Maria Noble Valdez
October 30, 2026
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