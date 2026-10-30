Video Shows Vehicle Explosion Injuring Two CHP Officers on I-215

Newly released video shows the moment a vehicle exploded on Interstate 215 near Riverside, injuring two California Highway Patrol officers.

Authorities say the incident happened Sunday, Oct. 25, around 3:17 p.m., when Riverside CHP officers responded to a reported vehicle fire involving a 2007 Toyota Camry.

The vehicle was blocking traffic as it was pushed along the northbound lanes of I-215, just south of State Route 60.

After the Camry was moved to the shoulder, it caught fire.

Video released by authorities shows officers approaching the vehicle to check whether anyone was still inside. As two officers walked past the Camry, it suddenly exploded, engulfing both in flames.

CHP says the two officers suffered minor to moderate injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined the driver of the Toyota Camry was under the influence and placed the driver under arrest.

The cause of the vehicle fire and subsequent explosion has not yet been released.

Authorities have released the video as they continue to investigate the incident. Viewers are advised that the footage may be disturbing.

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