Affordability and Rising Costs Take Center Stage Ahead of Election Day

With Election Day just three days away, candidates are making their final campaign stops, and the cost of living is emerging as a major concern for voters.

A recent Gallup poll asked registered voters which issues were extremely important. About half identified the economy and health care as top priorities.

Rising gas prices are also adding to concerns about household budgets. According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline stood at $4.18 a gallon as of Saturday, up about $1.20 from before the conflict with Iran began.

The report says U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in February were followed by a surge in fuel costs, with gas prices climbing more than 40 percent.

Americans have collectively spent an estimated $146.6 billion more on fuel, with geopolitical tensions contributing to the increase.

Meanwhile, food prices and monthly utility bills have also risen over the past year, putting additional pressure on household finances.

Although inflation is lower than it was under former President Joe Biden, analysts say voters continue to connect the cost of living with President Donald Trump's policies.

With Republicans holding slim majorities in both the House and Senate, Democrats are making affordability a central part of their campaigns as they try to shift the balance of power in Congress.