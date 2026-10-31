Pope Leo XIV Makes History as First American Pope to Vote in U.S. Midterm Election

Pope Leo XIV has made history by casting a ballot in the 2026 U.S. midterm elections, becoming the first American-born pope to vote in a U.S. election while serving as pontiff.

The Vatican confirmed Friday that the pope submitted a mail-in ballot in Chicago, where he was born. The Vatican says Leo has made an effort to vote in elections whenever he was eligible, including during his years living in Peru.

In a statement, the Holy See said the pope believes citizens have both a right and a duty to participate in democratic processes.

It remains unclear which candidates or issues Leo supported. The Vatican has not disclosed his choices.

Although the pope has avoided aligning himself with a political party, he has spoken publicly about issues involving international conflict and immigration.

Leo has criticized the war in Iran and raised concerns about the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies.

His ballot comes ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress and include races across the country.

For Pope Leo XIV, the vote marks a historic moment that brings together his American citizenship and his role as leader of the Catholic Church.