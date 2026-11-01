Becerra Joins Top California Democrats at ‘Stop the Power Grab’ Rally in Los Angeles

California Democrats gathered in Los Angeles for a “Stop the Power Grab” rally, bringing together some of the state's most prominent political figures ahead of the upcoming general election.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra took the stage alongside Governor Gavin Newsom, former Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla. The rally comes as California prepares for its first general election since voters approved Proposition 50, a special election measure that redrew the state's congressional district boundaries.

The measure and the state's congressional maps remain part of the broader political debate heading into the election.