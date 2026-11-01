Becerra Leads Hilton by 27 Points in Latest California Governor Poll

Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton emerged as the winners of California's gubernatorial primary in June, setting up a November showdown for the state's top office.

The latest UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, shows Becerra leading with 61% support among likely voters, compared to 34% for Hilton. Five percent of voters remain undecided.

That puts Becerra 27 points ahead of his Republican opponent in the late-October survey.

Despite the polling gap, Hilton continues to campaign on a promise of change in Sacramento. His platform includes tax cuts, reducing government regulations and taking a different approach to homelessness and public safety.

With Election Day approaching, both candidates are making their case to California voters and outlining their plans for the state's future.

Tomorrow, our own Alondra Campos takes a closer look at both campaigns, breaking down where the candidates stand on the biggest issues and what their visions for California could mean for residents.