FBI Reportedly Tells Agents to Avoid Activity Near Polling Sites

The FBI is reportedly instructing agents to refrain from making arrests or conducting other law enforcement activities near polling locations.

According to sources familiar with the matter, some FBI field office leaders have reminded agents that federal law prohibits government personnel from stationing themselves at polling sites or carrying out routine enforcement activities where people are voting.

It remains unclear whether the guidance was issued as a nationwide directive or limited to certain FBI field offices.

The reported instructions come ahead of Election Day, as election security and voter access remain major points of concern across the country.