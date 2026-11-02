CA, US & World
California Governor’s Race and Key Local Contests on the Ballot for Election Day
Election Day is just around the corner, and California voters will head to the polls Tuesday, November 3, to decide several important statewide and local races.
The race for California governor is at the top of the ballot. With Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom reaching his term limit, voters will choose between Democrat Xavier Becerra, a former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary, and Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host.
NBC Palm Springs' Alondra Campos takes a closer look at both campaigns, examining the candidates' visions for California, where they stand on major issues and what their proposals could mean for the state.
Several congressional races are also on the ballot, including two districts representing parts of the Coachella Valley.
In the newly redrawn 48th Congressional District, Democrat Marni von Wilpert faces Republican Jim Desmond. The district's boundaries were changed following voter approval of Proposition 50 in 2025.
In the 25th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Raul Ruiz faces Republican challenger Joe Males.
Voters will also decide two local State Assembly races. In District 36, Republican incumbent Jeff Gonzalez faces Democrat Ida Obeso-Martinez. In District 47, Republican incumbent Greg Wallis is running against Democrat Leila Namvar.
Riverside County voters will also weigh in on Measure A, the half-cent sales tax that funds transportation projects and road improvements.
The measure is currently set to expire in 2039. A yes vote would remove that expiration date, allowing the tax to continue until voters decide otherwise.
NBC Palm Springs will follow the results and developments from races for governor, Congress, state Assembly, and mayor and city council seats throughout the Coachella Valley.
For continuing Decision 2026 coverage, visit NBCPalmSprings.com and follow NBC Palm Springs on social media.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 2, 2026
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