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Control of Congress in Balance as Candidates Make Final Midterm Push Nationwide
With Election Day approaching, candidates across the country are making their final campaign stops as voters decide which party will control Congress.
Millions of Americans have already cast ballots, but several closely watched Senate races could play a major role in determining the balance of power.
In Alaska, long lines formed over the weekend as voters headed to the polls. The state's Senate race has drawn controversy over allegations involving Democratic candidate Mary Peltola and a candidate with the same name as Republican incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan.
The Trump administration launched a criminal investigation into the allegations. Peltola has denied any involvement, saying Alaskans are not in the business of misleading one another.
Meanwhile, a federal judge dismissed a Trump administration Justice Department civil lawsuit seeking to prevent certification of the election results if the incumbent loses.
In Michigan, the Senate race saw a late campaign shakeup when Democratic Representative Haley Stevens announced her endorsement of Republican candidate Mike Rogers, withdrawing her support from her party's nominee, Abdul El-Sayed, following a falling-out between the two.
A new NBC News poll suggests Democrats are gaining momentum in the fight for control of Congress. Fifty-two percent of registered voters surveyed said they want Democrats to win control, up two percentage points from September.
President Donald Trump has also wrapped up a series of campaign appearances, holding 28 rallies over the past several weeks. At a final rally in Kansas, he urged supporters to turn out and vote.
The outcome of Tuesday's election could shape the direction of the Trump administration's agenda and determine which party controls Congress for the next two years.
Chris Pallone, NBC News, Washington.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 2, 2026
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