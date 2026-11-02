Election day is approaching: what last-minute voters need to know before polls close

With Election Day just hours away, voters across the Coachella Valley are making their final decisions on the candidates and propositions that will shape the future of their communities.

While some residents prefer voting in person, others choose to mail their ballots or use official drop boxes to ensure their votes are submitted on time.

For Stacey Grabby, voting in person provides peace of mind.

“It's guaranteed there, and I want to exercise my right. I want to get out and be part of the process,” Grabbe says.

Everett English, a former poll worker, said voting also provides an opportunity to connect with others in the community.

“First of all, I enjoy voting. I used to be a poll worker here, and sometimes you can catch up with old friends,” English says.

Travis Mckay said dropping off his completed ballot is convenient and allows him to research candidates and ballot measures at home before making his selections.

“I like to drop off my ballots. It's just super easy, super efficient, and everyone's very friendly,” Mckay says.

According to the Riverside County Registrar of Voters, voters can return completed ballots at official drop boxes, vote centers or the Registrar's Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by election officials by Nov. 10 to be counted. <Cite refs={["turn207096search0","turn207096search1"]}/>

Under California election rules, voters who are in line at a polling location by 8 p.m. have the right to cast their ballots, even if they must wait beyond the closing time.

For residents who are still deciding how to vote on ballot propositions, Georgie Yin, an election and political law attorney with Kaufman Legal Group, recommends reviewing the official voter information guide.

The guide includes summaries explaining what each proposition would do and the potential effects of a yes or no vote.

Yin also pointed to the Legislative Analyst's analysis, which provides additional background on ballot measures, their proposals and their potential fiscal effects on the state.

“There's a lot of information in there I think that will be helpful for voters,” Yin says.

California's official voter information guide is available online through the Secretary of State's website at voterguide.sos.ca.gov. <Cite refs={["turn207096search1","turn207096search5"]}/>

Whether voting in person or returning a completed ballot, election officials encourage residents to make sure their ballots are submitted before the deadline.