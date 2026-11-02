Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Block Thousands of California Mail-In Ballots

The Trump administration is taking its fight over California's voter rolls to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking justices to require the state to set aside potentially thousands of mail-in ballots until the citizenship status of certain voters can be verified.

The Justice Department says it has identified approximately 20,000 people on California's voter rolls who may not be U.S. citizens. The administration wants the state to verify their citizenship before counting their ballots.

California officials and voting rights organizations have challenged the effort, arguing that the evidence behind the administration's claims is unclear and that the proposed restrictions could prevent eligible American citizens from having their votes counted.

The legal battle follows a ruling Friday by a federal appeals court siding with California and other state election officials. The court ruled that the federal government cannot dictate how states administer their elections.

The administration is now asking the nation's highest court to intervene, setting up another major legal dispute over federal authority and state control of elections.

The timing is significant, with tens of millions of early ballots already cast nationwide. The Supreme Court's response could have implications for how voter eligibility challenges are handled and how states administer mail-in voting.