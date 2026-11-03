CA, US & World
2026 Midterm Elections Make History With Firsts Across the Country
The 2026 midterm elections are producing historic milestones across the country, with several candidates projected to break barriers in statewide and congressional races.
Keisha Lance Bottoms is projected to become Georgia's first Black governor, its first female governor and the first Black woman elected governor in the United States. Bottoms, who previously served in the Biden administration, defeated Trump-endorsed Republican Rick Jackson, according to CNN's projections.
In New Hampshire, Democrat Chris Pappas is projected to become the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate. Pappas won the state's open Senate seat, defeating former Republican Sen. John E. Sununu.
Florida Republican Byron Donalds is projected to become the state's first Black governor. Donalds campaigned on tax reforms, regulation of data centers and support for President Donald Trump's agenda.
Several congressional races are also making history.
In Colorado, Melat Kiros is projected to become the first Black woman elected to represent the state in Congress. She won the race for the state's 1st Congressional District.
In New Jersey, Adam Hamawy is projected to become the first Muslim member of Congress from the state after winning the 12th Congressional District.
And in New York, Claire Valdez is projected to become the first Native American woman elected to Congress from the state, winning the 7th Congressional District.
The projected victories mark a series of historic firsts in the 2026 midterm elections.
By: CNN Newsource
November 3, 2026
2026 midterm electionselection historyKeisha Lance BottomsGeorgia governor raceChris PappasByron DonaldsMelat KirosAdam HamawyClaire Valdezfirst Black woman governorfirst openly gay senatorhistoric election results
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Latest Instagram Posts
45
BREAKING: NBC News projects Democrats have won control of the House. A major Election Night shift in Washington as Democrats secure control of the House of Representatives, changing the balance of power in Congress. What does this mean for President Trump’s agenda and the next two years in Washington? Stay with NBC Palm Springs for continuing Election Night coverage. #ElectionNight #Midterms2026 #Democrats #HouseOfRepresentatives ElectionResults NBCPalmSprin
98
Election Day is officially here and we’re closely tracking your Coachella Valley local races. Our @newsbyalondra is keeping a close eye on the city of Coachella’s mayoral and city council races. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs on air and online for your latest election coverage.
28
The California State Assembly District 36 race heats up between Jeff Gonzalez and Dr. Ida Obeso-Martinez, and we have all the coverage here and on nbcpalmsprings.com #election2026 #nbcpalmsprings #district36 #fyp
12
Thinking about installing solar? Watch this before you pull your permits! ⚠️ #therogginreport #coachellavalley #solar #solarpanels #nbcpalmsprings
34
Election Night is underway in the Coachella Valley! 🗳️ @maria_nvtv is live in Old Town La Quinta, tracking the competitive race for California’s Assembly District 47 as incumbent Greg Wallis and challenger Leila Nemvar make their final push for voters. Follow along as we bring you the latest on the candidates, results and what’s at stake for our community! #ElectionNight #CaliforniaPolitics #CoachellaValley #Election2026 #NBCPalmSprings
7
The holidays should be a time for joy, but they can also bring stress, loneliness and added pressure. 🎄 How do you protect your mental and physical health during the busy holiday season? Dr. Joseph Aquilina, Chief Medical Officer at DAP Health, shares practical advice on setting boundaries, managing holiday stress, navigating difficult family dynamics, eating and drinking mindfully, and making time for the people and activities that bring you joy. His biggest reminders? It’s OK to say no, give yourself permission to feel your feelings, and don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it. And as we head into 2027, it’s also a great time to check in on your health screenings and make sure your vaccines are up to date. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 for support. #DAPHealth #HolidayHealth #MentalHealthMatters #HolidayStress #DrJosephAquilina CoachellaValley PalmSprings NBCPalmSprings
106
Early morning voters speak to CNN’s Ryan Young about what has motivated them to come to the ballot box in Dunwoody, Georgia.
249
Yolanda Renee King, the only grandchild of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., told CNN that she has been waiting for the day she can finally vote for “as long as I can remember.”
27
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
75
Election Day is TOMORROW! But, there’s still plenty of time to cast your vote. NBC Palm Spring’s @maria_nvtv is telling you the top 3 things you need to know. #ElectionDay #Vote2026 #CaliforniaPolitics #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings