2026 Midterm Elections Make History With Firsts Across the Country

The 2026 midterm elections are producing historic milestones across the country, with several candidates projected to break barriers in statewide and congressional races.

Keisha Lance Bottoms is projected to become Georgia's first Black governor, its first female governor and the first Black woman elected governor in the United States. Bottoms, who previously served in the Biden administration, defeated Trump-endorsed Republican Rick Jackson, according to CNN's projections.

In New Hampshire, Democrat Chris Pappas is projected to become the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate. Pappas won the state's open Senate seat, defeating former Republican Sen. John E. Sununu.

Florida Republican Byron Donalds is projected to become the state's first Black governor. Donalds campaigned on tax reforms, regulation of data centers and support for President Donald Trump's agenda.

Several congressional races are also making history.

In Colorado, Melat Kiros is projected to become the first Black woman elected to represent the state in Congress. She won the race for the state's 1st Congressional District.

In New Jersey, Adam Hamawy is projected to become the first Muslim member of Congress from the state after winning the 12th Congressional District.

And in New York, Claire Valdez is projected to become the first Native American woman elected to Congress from the state, winning the 7th Congressional District.

The projected victories mark a series of historic firsts in the 2026 midterm elections.