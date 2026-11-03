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Byron Donalds Wins Florida Governor's Race, CNN Projects, Set to Make History
Republican Rep. Byron Donalds has won Florida's governor's race, according to a projection by CNN's Decision Desk, defeating Democrat David Jolly.
Donalds will make history as Florida's first Black governor. He is set to succeed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is leaving office after reaching the state's two-term limit.
Jolly, a former Republican congressman who became a Democrat last year, campaigned as a pragmatic centrist in an effort to appeal to voters across the political spectrum.
Donalds benefited from a significant campaign spending advantage and strong support from President Donald Trump, who endorsed him early in the race. Trump and Donalds also campaigned together during the final weeks.
Donalds' relationship with DeSantis has been strained since Donalds endorsed Trump over DeSantis during the 2024 Republican presidential primary. DeSantis did not endorse a successor in the governor's race.
Donalds' victory reinforces Republican control of Florida's governor's office and puts a close Trump ally in charge of the state.
By: CNN Newsource
November 3, 2026
Byron DonaldsFlorida governor raceDavid Jolly2026 midterm electionsFlorida election resultsRon DeSantisDonald Trumpfirst Black Florida governorRepublican PartyCNN Decision DeskElection Night
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