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Chris Pappas Wins New Hampshire Senate Race, Makes History as First Out Gay Man Elected to Senate
Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas has won New Hampshire's open U.S. Senate seat, defeating Republican former Sen. John E. Sununu, according to a projection by CNN's Decision Desk.
Pappas' victory makes history. He will become the first openly gay man elected to serve in the U.S. Senate.
The race was closely watched as Republicans sought to flip a seat previously held by retiring Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Sununu served in the Senate from 2003 to 2009 before losing his seat to Shaheen.
Although New Hampshire has supported Democratic presidential candidates for the past two decades, Republicans saw an opportunity in the state, where the governor's office and state legislature are controlled by the GOP.
Pappas focused his campaign on affordability, expanding access to healthcare and criticism of the Trump administration. He received support from several prominent Democrats during the final weeks of the campaign, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Sununu sought to distance himself from President Donald Trump, despite receiving Trump's endorsement during the Republican primary. Sununu's campaign pushed back against Pappas' efforts to tie him to the administration.
Pappas' win gives Democrats a significant victory in a closely watched Senate contest and adds a historic milestone to the 2026 midterm elections.
By: CNN Newsource
November 3, 2026
Chris PappasNew Hampshire Senate raceJohn Sununu2026 midterm electionsUS Senate electionfirst openly gay senatorDemocratic Partyaffordabilityhealthcare accessCNN Decision DeskElection Night
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