Democrat Jamie Ager Flips North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, NBC News Projects

Democrat Jamie Ager has won North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, defeating Republican Jennifer Balkcom, according to an NBC News projection.

Ager's victory represents a gain for House Democrats in a district that includes Asheville and communities across western North Carolina.

In his election night remarks, Ager thanked voters for their support, calling the opportunity to represent western North Carolina in the U.S. House an honor.

The race was open after Republican Congressman Chuck Edwards withdrew his reelection bid. Edwards had been recommended for formal censure by the House Ethics Committee.

Ager's win adds to the closely watched congressional contests shaping the balance of power in the U.S. House following the 2026 midterm elections.