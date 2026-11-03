Election Day 2026: Control of Congress on the Line as Voters Head to the Polls

It's Election Day, and after months of campaign rallies, political advertising and intense campaigning, voters across the country are making their final decisions in the 2026 midterm elections.

Control of Congress is at stake, with both parties hoping to finish the night in a position to shape the country's political direction for the next two years.

Candidates are also heading to the polls and making their final appeals to undecided voters.

In Ohio, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton says she is willing to work with anyone focused on improving people's lives. Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is campaigning on what he calls a "One Ohio" approach.

In Iowa, Democratic Senate candidate Josh Turek says he has put everything into his campaign. Republican Representative Ashley Hinson is emphasizing the financial pressures facing families and the rising cost of living.

Michigan is another closely watched battleground, where Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed are making their final appeals to voters.

The outcome of these races could help determine which party controls Congress and how much of President Donald Trump's agenda moves forward.

Affordability is emerging as a major issue at polling places across the country. According to AAA, gas prices are up 46% since the beginning of the year, adding to concerns about household expenses.

Voters say they are feeling the impact through higher fuel costs, rent and monthly bills. One Michigan voter said filling her car, which once cost about $30, now costs nearly $50.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described his party's outlook as "nauseously optimistic" heading into Election Day.

While voting has generally been running smoothly, officials have reported isolated problems, including a bomb threat at a polling station in Toledo, Ohio. Severe weather is also being monitored in states including Florida and Texas.

With voters making their final choices, the results will determine the balance of power in Washington and provide an important measure of the country's political mood.

Alice Barr, NBC News, Washington.