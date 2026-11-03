Historic Flooding Hits Southern Colorado as Rivers Continue to Rise

Communities across southwest Colorado are assessing damage after major flooding inundated parts of the region, with officials and residents warning that the threat is far from over.

In Del Norte, floodwaters have covered parks and pushed into areas near the river. Some streets have been closed as crews monitor rising water and residents place sandbags around their homes.

Residents say the flooding is unlike anything they have experienced in more than a century. One local recalled that the area's last flood of this magnitude was in 1911, describing a dramatic shift from drought conditions to widespread flooding in just two days.

Although the rain has begun to move out, water continues traveling through the river system, creating concerns for communities downstream.

Travel to Pagosa Springs has also been affected, with road closures forcing some drivers to take a detour through New Mexico. Along the way, travelers encountered additional snowfall and windy conditions.

In Pagosa Springs, the San Juan River has risen to extremely dangerous levels. Forecasts have raised concerns that the river could exceed its historic high-water mark of 17.8 feet, set in 1911.

The flooding has already caused devastating damage for some residents. One person described entire sections of Trujillo Road being affected, with homes reportedly being washed away.

While rainfall is winding down, officials and residents continue to watch river levels closely. Across Del Norte and Pagosa Springs, the concern remains the same: flooding can continue even after the rain stops.