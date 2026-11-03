James Talarico Defeats Ken Paxton in Texas Senate Race, AP Projects Historic Democratic Win

Democrat James Talarico has defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the Texas U.S. Senate race, according to an Associated Press projection, marking a major victory for Democrats in a state that has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994.

With approximately 67% of the vote counted, Talarico was leading Paxton by 20 percentage points, receiving 59.2% of the vote compared with Paxton's 39.2%.

Talarico, a Democratic state representative, campaigned on a message focused on affordability and the future of Texas. His campaign gained attention as results showed him outperforming Kamala Harris' 2024 performance across regions of the state.

He also made gains in key suburban counties, including Collin and Denton, which have backed Donald Trump in the last three presidential elections.

Paxton, the state's Republican attorney general, had President Trump's endorsement. His political career was also marked by controversy, including a 2023 impeachment over bribery and corruption allegations. The Texas Senate acquitted him.

The Associated Press projection marks a historic turning point in Texas politics and gives Democrats a major Senate victory on Election Night.