Jon Ossoff Wins Reelection in Georgia, Defeats Republican Mike Collins

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff has won reelection in Georgia, defeating Republican challenger Mike Collins, according to a projection by CNN's Decision Desk.

Ossoff's victory preserves a crucial Senate seat for Democrats in a state President Donald Trump carried in the 2024 presidential election. The result also makes Ossoff the first Democrat since 1990 to win a second full Senate term in Georgia.

Collins, a Republican congressman who received Trump's endorsement during the primary campaign, had hoped to flip the seat for the GOP.

The race featured sharp criticism from both sides, with Ossoff focusing on rising grocery and gas prices, Trump's trade policies and the war with Iran. His campaign also highlighted controversies surrounding Collins, including a House ethics investigation into campaign spending.

Ossoff was first elected to the Senate in a 2021 runoff alongside fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock, helping establish Georgia as a major battleground in national politics.

At 39, Ossoff has become a prominent figure within the Democratic Party, prompting speculation about his political future and a possible presidential campaign in 2028.

However, during a Senate debate last month, Ossoff rejected that possibility, saying he intends to serve a full six-year term and has no interest in running for president.

His reelection gives Democrats a significant victory in one of the country's closely watched Senate contests.