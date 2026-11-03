CA, US & World
Josh Shapiro Wins Reelection as Pennsylvania Governor, Defeats Stacy Garrity
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has won reelection, defeating Republican challenger Stacy Garrity and securing a second term leading the commonwealth.
Shapiro celebrated the victory Tuesday night, thanking Pennsylvania voters for giving him another opportunity to serve.
He also said he had spoken with Garrity, who called to congratulate him and expressed an interest in working together to serve Pennsylvanians.
"Look, the results are still rolling in, but the picture is starting to come into focus," Shapiro told supporters. "This is a good night for our commonwealth. And it's looking like it could be a pretty good night for our country, too."
Shapiro reflected on the nation's history as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary of independence, noting the country's journey through generations of political change.
The governor's victory keeps the state's top office in Democratic hands. Shapiro was first elected in 2022 and will now serve a second term.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 3, 2026
Josh ShapiroPennsylvania governor electionStacy Garrity2026 midterm electionsPennsylvania election resultsShapiro victory speechDemocratic PartyElection Night 2026
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