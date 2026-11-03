NBC Palm Springs Take Viewers Inside Election Night Results With Interactive Touchscreen

PALM SPRINGS, CA — Election Night brought a closer look at the race for control of Congress as NBC Palm Springs Sports Director Tim O’Brien used the station's interactive touchscreen to break down the latest results in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

Using real-time election data, O’Brien walked viewers through the numbers as results came in from across the country, highlighting the races and seat totals that could determine which party controls Congress.

The touchscreen provided a visual breakdown of the election results, allowing viewers to follow the changing numbers and better understand what was at stake in both chambers.

U.S. SENATE: Democrats have won control of the Senate, according to the Associated Press. Democrats had secured at least 51 seats in the election contests, with Republicans at 39 at the time of the AP's call. Several races were still being counted.

U.S. HOUSE: Democrats have also won control of the House, according to the Associated Press, giving the party control of both chambers of Congress for the first time since 2022.

All 435 House seats were on the ballot, with 218 needed for a majority. The Senate has 100 seats, with 51 generally needed for control.

Using the touchscreen, O'Brien walked viewers through the results and explained what the numbers mean for the balance of power in Washington.

The interactive presentation helped turn a complicated night of election coverage into an easier-to-follow experience for viewers, combining updated results with on-screen analysis.

As votes continued to be counted, NBC Palm Springs followed the developments and provided viewers with a closer look at how the results could shape the political landscape in Washington.