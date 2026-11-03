Trump Says U.S. Will End $4 Billion in Aid to Israel After This Year

President Donald Trump says the United States will end approximately $4 billion in funding to Israel after the end of this year, while continuing to sell weapons to the country.

Trump said Tuesday that he had reached an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the financial assistance. However, Netanyahu's office has not publicly confirmed the reported deal.

The announcement represents a potential shift in the longstanding U.S.-Israel relationship, but questions remain about whether the agreement was formally reached.

NBC News correspondent Matt Bradley reports from Tel Aviv that Israeli officials have yet to offer a detailed response. Bradley says the lack of confirmation from Netanyahu's office is raising questions about the timing and terms of the reported agreement.

Netanyahu previously said in May that he hoped to gradually reduce Israel's dependence on U.S. financial assistance over the next 10 years. That timeline would be significantly different from Trump's reported plan to end the funding within the next two months.

Some of Netanyahu's political opponents have already responded to the announcement, including Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Lapid.

The issue could become another point of contention as Netanyahu works with political allies to form a governing coalition following recent elections.

Netanyahu has long argued that he is uniquely positioned to secure important concessions from Washington. Critics could use the reported funding agreement to challenge that position.

For now, questions remain about whether Israel has formally agreed to the change and how the proposed shift would affect future U.S. military assistance and weapons sales.