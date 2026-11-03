CA, US & World
Trump Says U.S. Will End $4 Billion in Aid to Israel After This Year
President Donald Trump says the United States will end approximately $4 billion in funding to Israel after the end of this year, while continuing to sell weapons to the country.
Trump said Tuesday that he had reached an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the financial assistance. However, Netanyahu's office has not publicly confirmed the reported deal.
The announcement represents a potential shift in the longstanding U.S.-Israel relationship, but questions remain about whether the agreement was formally reached.
NBC News correspondent Matt Bradley reports from Tel Aviv that Israeli officials have yet to offer a detailed response. Bradley says the lack of confirmation from Netanyahu's office is raising questions about the timing and terms of the reported agreement.
Netanyahu previously said in May that he hoped to gradually reduce Israel's dependence on U.S. financial assistance over the next 10 years. That timeline would be significantly different from Trump's reported plan to end the funding within the next two months.
Some of Netanyahu's political opponents have already responded to the announcement, including Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Lapid.
The issue could become another point of contention as Netanyahu works with political allies to form a governing coalition following recent elections.
Netanyahu has long argued that he is uniquely positioned to secure important concessions from Washington. Critics could use the reported funding agreement to challenge that position.
For now, questions remain about whether Israel has formally agreed to the change and how the proposed shift would affect future U.S. military assistance and weapons sales.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 3, 2026
Donald TrumpIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuUS foreign aidmilitary fundingIsrael fundingUS weapons salesGadi EisenkotYair LapidMatt BradleyNBC News
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Latest Instagram Posts
4
Thinking about installing solar? Watch this before you pull your permits! ⚠️ #therogginreport #coachellavalley #solar #solarpanels #nbcpalmsprings
12
Election Night is underway in the Coachella Valley! 🗳️ @maria_nvtv is live in Old Town La Quinta, tracking the competitive race for California’s Assembly District 47 as incumbent Greg Wallis and challenger Leila Nemvar make their final push for voters. Follow along as we bring you the latest on the candidates, results and what’s at stake for our community! #ElectionNight #CaliforniaPolitics #CoachellaValley #Election2026 #NBCPalmSprings
5
The holidays should be a time for joy, but they can also bring stress, loneliness and added pressure. 🎄 How do you protect your mental and physical health during the busy holiday season? Dr. Joseph Aquilina, Chief Medical Officer at DAP Health, shares practical advice on setting boundaries, managing holiday stress, navigating difficult family dynamics, eating and drinking mindfully, and making time for the people and activities that bring you joy. His biggest reminders? It’s OK to say no, give yourself permission to feel your feelings, and don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it. And as we head into 2027, it’s also a great time to check in on your health screenings and make sure your vaccines are up to date. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 for support. #DAPHealth #HolidayHealth #MentalHealthMatters #HolidayStress #DrJosephAquilina CoachellaValley PalmSprings NBCPalmSprings
103
Early morning voters speak to CNN’s Ryan Young about what has motivated them to come to the ballot box in Dunwoody, Georgia.
231
Yolanda Renee King, the only grandchild of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., told CNN that she has been waiting for the day she can finally vote for “as long as I can remember.”
23
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
74
Election Day is TOMORROW! But, there’s still plenty of time to cast your vote. NBC Palm Spring’s @maria_nvtv is telling you the top 3 things you need to know. #ElectionDay #Vote2026 #CaliforniaPolitics #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings
49
Do you actually know what you’re voting for? 👀🗳️ #therogginreport #election2026 #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
15
🗳️ ELECTION NIGHT UPDATES – NBC PALM SPRINGS Stay with NBC Palm Springs throughout Election Night for the latest results, breaking developments, and election updates! You can follow our coverage across all of our platforms: 📱 Instagram – Follow our page for updates throughout the night. 👍 Facebook – Find the latest election news and results on our Facebook page. 🌐 NBCPalmSprings.com – Watch our live coverage in the viewer right on the front page of our website. ▶️ YouTube – Join us in the LIVE section of our YouTube page. Wherever you follow us, NBC Palm Springs has you covered on Election Night! Stay informed. Stay connected. Follow NBC Palm Springs. #ElectionNight #NBCPalmSprings #Election2026 #CoachellaValley #ElectionCoverage
2
Privacy. Security. Style. Whether you’re looking to enhance your backyard, secure your property, or add curb appeal, E&E Fence Co. is ready to help bring your vision to life. Call (951) 616-8553 to request an estimate! Beaumont, CA Follow us: @eandefenceco #EEFenceCo #FenceInstallation #BeaumontCA #InlandEmpire #HomeImprovement #PrivacyFence #FenceContractor