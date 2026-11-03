Xavier Becerra Defeats Steve Hilton in California Governor's Race, AP Projects

Democrat Xavier Becerra has defeated Republican Steve Hilton in the race for California governor, according to an Associated Press projection.

With approximately 11% of the vote counted, Becerra was leading with 58.8% compared with Hilton's 41.2%.

Becerra and Hilton emerged as the top two vote-getters among 61 candidates in California's June 2 all-party primary, advancing to the general election.

Becerra previously served as California attorney general and as U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services under President Joe Biden.

Hilton, a former Fox News commentator, previously served as a senior adviser to former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

The race will determine who succeeds Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is unable to seek another term because of California's gubernatorial term limits.

The AP projection gives Democrats another major statewide victory on Election Night as voters across the country determine the balance of political power.