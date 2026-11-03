CA, US & World
Xavier Becerra Wins California Governor's Race, AP Projects
Democrat Xavier Becerra has defeated Republican Steve Hilton in the race for California governor, according to an Associated Press projection.
With approximately 11% of the vote counted, Becerra was leading with 58.8% compared with Hilton's 41.2%.
Becerra and Hilton emerged as the top two vote-getters among 61 candidates in California's June 2 all-party primary, advancing to the general election.
Becerra previously served as California attorney general and as U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services under President Joe Biden.
Hilton, a former Fox News commentator, previously served as a senior adviser to former British Prime Minister David Cameron.
The race determines who will succeed Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is term-limited and unable to seek another term.
The AP projection marks a major development in California's political landscape as voters across the country decide the balance of power in Washington and state governments.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 3, 2026
Xavier BecerraSteve HiltonCalifornia governor raceCalifornia election results 2026Gavin NewsomAP election projectionCalifornia politics2026 midterm elections
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Latest Instagram Posts
138
BREAKING: NBC News projects Democrats have won control of the House. A major Election Night shift in Washington as Democrats secure control of the House of Representatives, changing the balance of power in Congress. What does this mean for President Trump’s agenda and the next two years in Washington? Stay with NBC Palm Springs for continuing Election Night coverage. #ElectionNight #Midterms2026 #Democrats #HouseOfRepresentatives ElectionResults NBCPalmSprin
138
Election Day is officially here and we’re closely tracking your Coachella Valley local races. Our @newsbyalondra is keeping a close eye on the city of Coachella’s mayoral and city council races. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs on air and online for your latest election coverage.
31
The California State Assembly District 36 race heats up between Jeff Gonzalez and Dr. Ida Obeso-Martinez, and we have all the coverage here and on nbcpalmsprings.com #election2026 #nbcpalmsprings #district36 #fyp
14
Thinking about installing solar? Watch this before you pull your permits! ⚠️ #therogginreport #coachellavalley #solar #solarpanels #nbcpalmsprings
40
Election Night is underway in the Coachella Valley! 🗳️ @maria_nvtv is live in Old Town La Quinta, tracking the competitive race for California’s Assembly District 47 as incumbent Greg Wallis and challenger Leila Nemvar make their final push for voters. Follow along as we bring you the latest on the candidates, results and what’s at stake for our community! #ElectionNight #CaliforniaPolitics #CoachellaValley #Election2026 #NBCPalmSprings
7
The holidays should be a time for joy, but they can also bring stress, loneliness and added pressure. 🎄 How do you protect your mental and physical health during the busy holiday season? Dr. Joseph Aquilina, Chief Medical Officer at DAP Health, shares practical advice on setting boundaries, managing holiday stress, navigating difficult family dynamics, eating and drinking mindfully, and making time for the people and activities that bring you joy. His biggest reminders? It’s OK to say no, give yourself permission to feel your feelings, and don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it. And as we head into 2027, it’s also a great time to check in on your health screenings and make sure your vaccines are up to date. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 for support. #DAPHealth #HolidayHealth #MentalHealthMatters #HolidayStress #DrJosephAquilina CoachellaValley PalmSprings NBCPalmSprings
106
Early morning voters speak to CNN’s Ryan Young about what has motivated them to come to the ballot box in Dunwoody, Georgia.
256
Yolanda Renee King, the only grandchild of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., told CNN that she has been waiting for the day she can finally vote for “as long as I can remember.”
29
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
75
Election Day is TOMORROW! But, there’s still plenty of time to cast your vote. NBC Palm Spring’s @maria_nvtv is telling you the top 3 things you need to know. #ElectionDay #Vote2026 #CaliforniaPolitics #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings