Xavier Becerra Wins California Governor's Race, AP Projects

Democrat Xavier Becerra has defeated Republican Steve Hilton in the race for California governor, according to an Associated Press projection.

With approximately 11% of the vote counted, Becerra was leading with 58.8% compared with Hilton's 41.2%.

Becerra and Hilton emerged as the top two vote-getters among 61 candidates in California's June 2 all-party primary, advancing to the general election.

Becerra previously served as California attorney general and as U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services under President Joe Biden.

Hilton, a former Fox News commentator, previously served as a senior adviser to former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

The race determines who will succeed Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is term-limited and unable to seek another term.

The AP projection marks a major development in California's political landscape as voters across the country decide the balance of power in Washington and state governments.