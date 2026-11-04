CA, US & World
Democrats Take Control of Congress in Major Election Night Gains Across the Country
Democrats are celebrating major victories following the 2026 midterm elections, taking control of both chambers of Congress and making significant gains in states that have traditionally supported Republicans.
According to the NBC News Decision Desk, Democrats are projected to finish with approximately 258 seats in the House of Representatives, potentially giving the party its largest House majority in two decades. Democrats are also projected to hold at least 54 seats in the Senate.
The victories came after months of voter concerns about rising prices, the war in Iran and the state of American democracy.
While voters could not remove President Donald Trump from office in this election, the results are expected to significantly limit his party's ability to advance its agenda during the final two years of his term.
Democrats made significant gains in states that supported Republicans by double-digit margins in the 2024 presidential election.
The party flipped Senate seats in Maine, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.
Texas delivered two major Democratic victories. James Talarico won the state's Senate race, becoming the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Texas in nearly 40 years. The state also elected its first Democratic governor in decades.
In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers, keeping the Senate seat in Democratic hands. El-Sayed is set to become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.
President Donald Trump responded to the election results in several phone interviews overnight. He distanced himself from Republican candidates who lost while saying he is willing to work with Democrats when possible.
The election results mark a major shift in Washington, with Democrats preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 4, 2026
2026 midterm electionsDemocratic PartyCongress election resultsUS SenateHouse of RepresentativesJames TalaricoAbdul ElSayedTexas election resultsMichigan Senate raceDonald Trumpelection night results
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