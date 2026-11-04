Democrats Win Key Texas Races, Undercutting GOP Redistricting Strategy

Democrats scored victories in two closely watched Texas congressional races, delivering a setback to Republican efforts to gain as many as five additional seats through redistricting.

In Congressional District 9, Democrat Leticia Gutierrez defeated Republican Alex Mealer. The district was a major target of the Republican redistricting effort. President Donald Trump carried the district by approximately 20 points in the 2024 presidential election.

The race took on added significance in a neighborhood affected by the new congressional boundaries. Residents gathered at a memorial for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent over the summer. Voters there were among those casting ballots in the newly drawn District 9.

A resident who visited the memorial said the redistricting effort was an attempt to change the political boundaries after Democrats had made progress.

"We're no strangers to drawing lines and having to work within boundaries," the resident said. "And it's the classic story of moving the goalposts when you make progress. And we just proved that even at their best attempt, we still overcame."

Democrats also held Congressional District 18, where Congressman Christian Menefee defeated Republican Ronald Whitfield.

The victories represent a significant setback for Texas Republicans, who redrew the state's congressional map last year with the goal of gaining five Democratic-held seats.

According to the Texas Tribune, Republicans could now end up with fewer congressional seats in Texas rather than the additional seats they had hoped to secure through redistricting.