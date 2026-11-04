Dow Surges 1,569 Points in Biggest Post-Midterm Gain Since 1982

Wall Street rallied Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recording its biggest single-day gain following a midterm election since 1982.

The Dow jumped 1,569 points, or 3%, marking its strongest performance since April 2025. The S&P 500 gained 1.58%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.44%.

Investors reacted to the midterm election results, which put Democrats in control of Congress, and considered what a divided government could mean for President Donald Trump's policy agenda and the economy.

Market analysts said the election outcome could create greater predictability by making it more difficult for either party to push through sweeping policy changes. Expectations of reduced government spending and borrowing also helped support the bond market.

Oil prices dropped sharply as investors considered whether the election results could lead to a change in the administration's approach to the war with Iran. Brent crude fell nearly 8.7%, settling at $94.62 a barrel, its lowest closing price since August 31.

Vice President JD Vance attributed Republican losses to the war, writing on social media, "The reason we lost is the war." However, some energy analysts cautioned that the conflict could escalate rather than wind down.

The election results also raised questions about the future of artificial intelligence infrastructure projects. Data center development became an issue in several campaigns, and Democratic victories in Texas could bring increased scrutiny of large-scale projects.

While the broader market moved higher, some technology stocks declined. Nvidia fell about 3%, while shares of CoreWeave and Nebius also dropped. Tesla and SpaceX shares fell as investors considered the potential impact of Democratic victories in Texas on companies with major operations in the state.

Elsewhere, CVS Health shares fell 12.5% after the company announced plans to split into two businesses.

Despite uncertainty in some sectors, Wednesday's rally reflected investor optimism that the election results could reduce the likelihood of major policy shifts in Washington.