CA, US & World
Dow Surges 1,569 Points in Biggest Post-Midterm Gain Since 1982
Wall Street rallied Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recording its biggest single-day gain following a midterm election since 1982.
The Dow jumped 1,569 points, or 3%, marking its strongest performance since April 2025. The S&P 500 gained 1.58%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.44%.
Investors reacted to the midterm election results, which put Democrats in control of Congress, and considered what a divided government could mean for President Donald Trump's policy agenda and the economy.
Market analysts said the election outcome could create greater predictability by making it more difficult for either party to push through sweeping policy changes. Expectations of reduced government spending and borrowing also helped support the bond market.
Oil prices dropped sharply as investors considered whether the election results could lead to a change in the administration's approach to the war with Iran. Brent crude fell nearly 8.7%, settling at $94.62 a barrel, its lowest closing price since August 31.
Vice President JD Vance attributed Republican losses to the war, writing on social media, "The reason we lost is the war." However, some energy analysts cautioned that the conflict could escalate rather than wind down.
The election results also raised questions about the future of artificial intelligence infrastructure projects. Data center development became an issue in several campaigns, and Democratic victories in Texas could bring increased scrutiny of large-scale projects.
While the broader market moved higher, some technology stocks declined. Nvidia fell about 3%, while shares of CoreWeave and Nebius also dropped. Tesla and SpaceX shares fell as investors considered the potential impact of Democratic victories in Texas on companies with major operations in the state.
Elsewhere, CVS Health shares fell 12.5% after the company announced plans to split into two businesses.
Despite uncertainty in some sectors, Wednesday's rally reflected investor optimism that the election results could reduce the likelihood of major policy shifts in Washington.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 4, 2026
Dow Jonesstock marketWall Streetmidterm elections 2026SP 500NasdaqDemocratic Congressoil pricesartificial intelligence stocksdata centersNvidiaTesla
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Latest Instagram Posts
73
After the Democrats flipped control of both the House and the Senate, victorious candidates celebrated their historic wins in victory speeches across the country.
53
Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is the first Black female governor in US history.
443
In July, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed in Houston by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in a traffic stop as part of a “targeted operation,” ICE said. Voters are now leaving their “I Voted” stickers at his memorial site.
43
The Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival, presented by Agua Caliente Casinos, returns November 20–22, 2026, for a weekend of hot air balloons, live music and entertainment. Saturday, November 21: 6:30 PM – Robin Thicke performs live. 7:45 PM – Festival drone light show. Tickets and more information at www.cchotairballoonfest.com. #CathedralCity #HotAirBalloonFestival #RobinThicke #AguaCalienteCasinos #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #DroneLightShow #NBCPalmSprings
23
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Do you do your holiday shopping early or late?
293
HISTORY COULD BE MADE IN COACHELLA! 🇺🇸 Denise Delgado is taking an early lead in the race for Coachella mayor. If the results hold, she would become the first woman elected mayor in the city’s 80-year history! Votes are still being counted on Election Night. #Coachella #ElectionNight #Election2026 #RiversideCounty #NBCPalmSprings
87
Tonight we are hearing from both CA District 36 State Assembly candidates, after early polling has showed that Democratic nominee Dr. Ida Obeso-Martinez is currently in the lead. However with less than half the votes counted still, Jeff Gonzalez says it’s too early to tell who will win. We will have future numbers here and our website nbcpalmsprings.com #nbcpalmsprings #2026election #fyp #elections
239
BREAKING: NBC News projects Democrats have won control of the House. A major Election Night shift in Washington as Democrats secure control of the House of Representatives, changing the balance of power in Congress. What does this mean for President Trump’s agenda and the next two years in Washington? Stay with NBC Palm Springs for continuing Election Night coverage. #ElectionNight #Midterms2026 #Democrats #HouseOfRepresentatives ElectionResults NBCPalmSprin
231
Election Day is officially here and we’re closely tracking your Coachella Valley local races. Our @newsbyalondra is keeping a close eye on the city of Coachella’s mayoral and city council races. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs on air and online for your latest election coverage.
57
The California State Assembly District 36 race heats up between Jeff Gonzalez and Dr. Ida Obeso-Martinez, and we have all the coverage here and on nbcpalmsprings.com #election2026 #nbcpalmsprings #district36 #fyp