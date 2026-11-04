One Dead, Two Injured After Helicopter Crashes Off Key Biscayne

One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a helicopter crashed off the coast of Key Biscayne, Florida.

The crash involved a Robinson R44 helicopter that went down approximately two miles offshore near Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

According to FlightAware data, the helicopter was owned by Global Aerials and took off from North Perry Airport. The aircraft was seen traveling south over Biscayne Bay before looping back north and crashing into the water.

Aerial footage showed the helicopter overturned in the water, with its yellow flotation devices visible.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says its personnel responded after hearing a mayday call from a good Samaritan. Emergency crews pronounced one person dead at the scene, while two others were transported to a local hospital.

The helicopter was reportedly in the area filming boats in Biscayne Bay when the crash occurred.

The cause has not been released. The National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office are investigating.