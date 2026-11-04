Republicans Turn on Pete Hegseth After Midterm Election Losses

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing mounting criticism from Republicans following the party's losses in the midterm elections, with some lawmakers and Trump allies blaming his role in the war with Iran.

Republicans have privately argued that Hegseth helped persuade President Donald Trump to launch the military campaign without a clear exit strategy. They also accuse the defense secretary of overstating how quickly the United States could achieve its objectives.

The criticism comes as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January and pursue investigations into the administration's handling of the war.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie says he plans to trigger a House vote to impeach Hegseth when lawmakers return next week. Several Republican sources cited in the report expect the measure could pass, although the outcome has not been confirmed.

Vice President JD Vance also pointed to the Iran war as a major factor in the election results, writing Wednesday that "the reason we lost is the war."

Despite the growing criticism, Trump has publicly defended Hegseth. Asked Wednesday whether he planned to remove the defense secretary, Trump said he was not considering firing him and described his performance as very good.

Trump also defended his decision to launch the war, saying, "If I had to do it again, I'd have to do it again."

Hegseth has indicated he intends to remain in his position and is prepared to defend the Pentagon's decisions during potential congressional hearings. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Hegseth would not be deterred by investigations he characterized as politically motivated.

Some Republicans believe Hegseth could eventually become a target as Trump faces pressure to assign responsibility for the party's election losses. However, Trump has not announced plans to fire any senior administration officials.

The growing dispute comes as the administration faces questions about the future of the Iran conflict and how Democrats will use their new congressional majorities to scrutinize the president's policies.