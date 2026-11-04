CA, US & World
Trump Faces Final Two Years With Democrats in Control of Congress
President Donald Trump is facing a new political reality following major Republican losses in the midterm elections, with Democrats set to control both chambers of Congress during the final two years of his presidency.
The election results are expected to make it more difficult for Trump to advance his legislative agenda. Democratic leaders have already signaled plans to launch congressional investigations into the president and members of his administration, using the subpoena power that comes with control of the House.
Trump has not ruled out working with Democrats on certain issues. He has suggested there may be opportunities for cooperation, but has also indicated he could use his presidential veto to block legislation that conflicts with his priorities.
Administration officials are also preparing to rely more heavily on executive actions. Potential areas include immigration policy, federal spending, tariffs and regulations. Advisers say the administration is exploring ways to advance Trump's agenda without needing congressional approval.
Foreign policy could also become a larger focus. Trump has indicated he may revisit military action involving Iran, while efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine are expected to continue. The administration is also preparing for several international summits in the coming weeks.
The possibility of another round of congressional investigations is already creating concern inside the White House. Democrats have promised hearings and subpoenas, while administration officials have hired additional lawyers and some staff members have sought their own legal representation.
Trump has also not ruled out changes to his administration's leadership. Some of his allies have questioned the handling of the Iran war, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth could face increased scrutiny from Democrats. Trump has publicly defended Hegseth, however, and has said he is not currently considering a Cabinet shakeup.
Another major question is who will lead the Republican Party after Trump leaves office. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are among the names being discussed as potential candidates for the 2028 presidential nomination.
Trump has previously discouraged conversations about his successor, but advisers say he is now more willing to discuss the subject. Specific conversations about the party's future leadership could begin in earnest early next year.
Despite the election losses, Trump has made clear he does not intend to step away from political influence. During a recent campaign appearance, he acknowledged that he has a little more than two years remaining in office, but told supporters he expects to retain considerable power after leaving the White House.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 4, 2026
Donald Trumplameduck presidentmidterm elections 2026Democratic CongressRepublican Partycongressional investigationsexecutive ordersIran warJD VanceMarco Rubio2028 presidential election
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