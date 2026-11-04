CA, US & World
Xavier Becerra Wins California Governor's Race; Steve Hilton Concedes
Less than 24 hours after polls closed, election results continue to come in across California. The state's closely watched governor's race has now been called for Democrat Xavier Becerra.
The Associated Press declared Becerra the winner over Republican Steve Hilton shortly after polls closed Tuesday night. The latest available results show Becerra with approximately 64% of the vote to Hilton's 36%.
Hilton conceded the race Wednesday morning, wishing Becerra well but making clear he intends to remain involved in politics.
"We have a new governor in California," Hilton said. "I know it's not the one you wish for, but I do wish Javier Becerra well."
Hilton also looked ahead to the next gubernatorial election, predicting Republicans will elect a governor in 2030.
"Enjoy it while it lasts," Hilton said. "We're going to have a Republican governor in 2030."
Becerra addressed supporters at a victory celebration in Sacramento after the race was called.
"Ladies and gentlemen, you have now entered the Becerra era," he told the crowd.
Becerra said his campaign was about making a difference for Californians, regardless of how they voted.
"I didn't run to make history. I ran to make a difference for anyone and everyone who calls California home, whether you voted for me or not," Becerra said.
Becerra will succeed Governor Gavin Newsom, whose term is coming to an end. He is expected to be sworn into office early next year.
Name verification: The candidate's correct name is Xavier Becerra, not Javier Becerra. KQED and other election coverage confirm the spelling.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 4, 2026
Xavier BecerraSteve HiltonCalifornia governor electionCalifornia election results 2026Gavin NewsomSacramentoAssociated PressCalifornia politics
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Latest Instagram Posts
1
After the Democrats flipped control of both the House and the Senate, victorious candidates celebrated their historic wins in victory speeches across the country.
3
Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is the first Black female governor in US history.
8
In July, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed in Houston by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in a traffic stop as part of a “targeted operation,” ICE said. Voters are now leaving their “I Voted” stickers at his memorial site.
18
The Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival, presented by Agua Caliente Casinos, returns November 20–22, 2026, for a weekend of hot air balloons, live music and entertainment. Saturday, November 21: 6:30 PM – Robin Thicke performs live. 7:45 PM – Festival drone light show. Tickets and more information at www.cchotairballoonfest.com. #CathedralCity #HotAirBalloonFestival #RobinThicke #AguaCalienteCasinos #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #DroneLightShow #NBCPalmSprings
21
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Do you do your holiday shopping early or late?
289
HISTORY COULD BE MADE IN COACHELLA! 🇺🇸 Denise Delgado is taking an early lead in the race for Coachella mayor. If the results hold, she would become the first woman elected mayor in the city’s 80-year history! Votes are still being counted on Election Night. #Coachella #ElectionNight #Election2026 #RiversideCounty #NBCPalmSprings
82
Tonight we are hearing from both CA District 36 State Assembly candidates, after early polling has showed that Democratic nominee Dr. Ida Obeso-Martinez is currently in the lead. However with less than half the votes counted still, Jeff Gonzalez says it’s too early to tell who will win. We will have future numbers here and our website nbcpalmsprings.com #nbcpalmsprings #2026election #fyp #elections
236
BREAKING: NBC News projects Democrats have won control of the House. A major Election Night shift in Washington as Democrats secure control of the House of Representatives, changing the balance of power in Congress. What does this mean for President Trump’s agenda and the next two years in Washington? Stay with NBC Palm Springs for continuing Election Night coverage. #ElectionNight #Midterms2026 #Democrats #HouseOfRepresentatives ElectionResults NBCPalmSprin
229
Election Day is officially here and we’re closely tracking your Coachella Valley local races. Our @newsbyalondra is keeping a close eye on the city of Coachella’s mayoral and city council races. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs on air and online for your latest election coverage.
56
The California State Assembly District 36 race heats up between Jeff Gonzalez and Dr. Ida Obeso-Martinez, and we have all the coverage here and on nbcpalmsprings.com #election2026 #nbcpalmsprings #district36 #fyp