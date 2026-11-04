Xavier Becerra Wins California Governor's Race; Steve Hilton Concedes

Less than 24 hours after polls closed, election results continue to come in across California. The state's closely watched governor's race has now been called for Democrat Xavier Becerra.

The Associated Press declared Becerra the winner over Republican Steve Hilton shortly after polls closed Tuesday night. The latest available results show Becerra with approximately 64% of the vote to Hilton's 36%.

Hilton conceded the race Wednesday morning, wishing Becerra well but making clear he intends to remain involved in politics.

"We have a new governor in California," Hilton said. "I know it's not the one you wish for, but I do wish Javier Becerra well."

Hilton also looked ahead to the next gubernatorial election, predicting Republicans will elect a governor in 2030.

"Enjoy it while it lasts," Hilton said. "We're going to have a Republican governor in 2030."

Becerra addressed supporters at a victory celebration in Sacramento after the race was called.

"Ladies and gentlemen, you have now entered the Becerra era," he told the crowd.

Becerra said his campaign was about making a difference for Californians, regardless of how they voted.

"I didn't run to make history. I ran to make a difference for anyone and everyone who calls California home, whether you voted for me or not," Becerra said.

Becerra will succeed Governor Gavin Newsom, whose term is coming to an end. He is expected to be sworn into office early next year.

Name verification: The candidate's correct name is Xavier Becerra, not Javier Becerra. KQED and other election coverage confirm the spelling.