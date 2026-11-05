CA, US & World
2026 Midterm Elections Produce Historic Firsts Across the Country
The 2026 midterm elections delivered a series of historic firsts across the United States, with voters electing candidates who will break longstanding barriers in state and federal government.
The victories span races for governor, the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, bringing greater representation to elected offices across the country.
Historic firsts in governors' races
In Georgia, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is projected to become the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history. She will also be the first woman to serve as Georgia's governor.
Florida Republican Byron Donalds is projected to become the state's first Black governor.
Texas Democrat Gina Hinojosa is projected to become the first Hispanic governor of Texas, ending more than three decades of Republican control of the governor's office.
In New Mexico, Deb Haaland is projected to become the state's first Native American governor and the first Native American woman elected governor in the country.
Ohio Democrat Amy Acton is projected to become the first woman elected governor of the state.
California's Xavier Becerra is projected to become the state's first elected Latino governor.
Other historic gubernatorial victories include Marsha Blackburn becoming Tennessee's first woman governor, David Crowley becoming Wisconsin's first Black governor and Aaron Ford becoming Nevada's first Black governor.
New milestones in the U.S. Senate
Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is projected to become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.
New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas is projected to become the first openly gay man elected to the Senate.
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is projected to become the first Native American woman elected to the U.S. Senate.
South Carolina Democrat Annie Andrews is projected to become the first woman elected to represent the state in the Senate.
Historic victories in the House
The House of Representatives will also welcome several lawmakers making history.
Colorado Democrat Melat Kiros is projected to become the first Black woman elected to Congress from Colorado. At 29, she will also be among the youngest members of the incoming Congress.
New Jersey Democrat Adam Hamawy is projected to become the state's first Muslim member of Congress.
New York Democrat Claire Valdez is projected to become the first Native American woman elected to Congress from New York.
Michigan Democrat Jeremy Moss is projected to become the state's first openly gay member of Congress.
Nebraska Democrat Denise Powell is projected to become the state's first Hispanic member of Congress.
The results reflect a broad range of historic milestones across the country. While the winners will bring new representation to elected office, they will also face the challenge of translating those victories into policy and results for their constituents.
By: CNN Newsource
November 5, 2026
2026 midterm electionshistoric election firstsKeisha Lance BottomsGina HinojosaDeb HaalandXavier BecerraAbdul ElSayedChris PappasPeggy FlanaganMelat Kiroselection history
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