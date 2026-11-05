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Dakota Johnson Champions Sexual Wellness and Better Sex Education
Actor Dakota Johnson is taking a more active role in conversations about sexual wellness, intimacy and education through her work with the brand Maude.
Johnson serves as co-creative director of the sexual wellness company, which sells products including vibrators, condoms, lubricants and candles. The brand focuses on presenting sexual wellness in a way that is approachable, thoughtfully designed and free of stigma.
In an interview with CNN, Johnson and Maude founder Éva Goicochea discussed why they believe conversations about sexuality need to become more open and inclusive.
Johnson said she had considered launching her own sexual wellness company before learning about Maude. She was drawn to the brand's approach and its effort to move away from products and marketing she felt could be offensive or dismissive of women's sexuality.
The conversation also addressed sexual violence and the importance of creating an environment where survivors feel comfortable speaking about their experiences and seeking support.
Johnson said people need access to education and resources, along with a safer environment for discussing difficult subjects.
She also highlighted the work of Shere Hite, the pioneering sexual educator whose 1976 book, "The Hite Report," challenged traditional ideas about female sexuality. Johnson's production company, TeaTime, produced the documentary "The Disappearance of Shere Hite," which she narrated.
Johnson and Goicochea also discussed gaps in sex education, particularly the lack of continued information and guidance as people move through adulthood.
Johnson questioned why sexual education is often treated as a brief subject taught during adolescence, despite intimacy and sexual health remaining relevant throughout people's lives.
She suggested that more accessible, engaging educational resources could help people better understand sexuality and develop healthier conversations about relationships and consent.
Through her work with Maude, Johnson says she hopes to help make sexual wellness a more comfortable and accepted part of conversations about overall health.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 5, 2026
Dakota Johnsonsexual wellnessMaudesexual health educationintimacyva GoicocheaShere Hitesexual healthcelebrity interview
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