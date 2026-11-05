Democrats Examine Voter Shifts After Sweeping Midterm Election Victories

Democrats are taking a closer look at the voters behind their sweeping victories in the 2026 midterm elections as the party prepares to take control of both chambers of Congress.

The NBC News exit poll found that Latino and Black male voters shifted back toward Democrats after moving toward President Donald Trump in 2024. Younger voters also turned out in significant numbers for Democratic candidates.

In Michigan, Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed focused his campaign on the rising cost of everyday expenses, including gas and groceries. He said voters want a political system that puts them in a position to afford basic necessities.

But the election results also point to challenges for Democrats. More than half of those surveyed in the NBC News exit poll said they were unhappy with the Democratic Party, despite voting for its candidates.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the party's next goal is to rebuild public trust and establish a majority that can last beyond one election.

Democrats also made gains in traditionally Republican states, including South Carolina, Texas and Kansas. In Mississippi, Democrat Scott Colom was locked in a close Senate race as votes continued to be counted.

Colom criticized Democrats for what he described as years of neglecting states like Mississippi, saying his campaign's decision to show up and engage voters helped build support.

Republicans remained optimistic that incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith would hold her seat, leaving Mississippi among the final unresolved races of the midterm election.

Schumer said Democrats would continue organizing and working to advance their agenda, even as President Trump signaled he would use his veto power to block Democratic legislation.