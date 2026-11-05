CA, US & World
Democrats Examine Voter Shifts After Sweeping Midterm Election Victories
Democrats are taking a closer look at the voters behind their sweeping victories in the 2026 midterm elections as the party prepares to take control of both chambers of Congress.
The NBC News exit poll found that Latino and Black male voters shifted back toward Democrats after moving toward President Donald Trump in 2024. Younger voters also turned out in significant numbers for Democratic candidates.
In Michigan, Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed focused his campaign on the rising cost of everyday expenses, including gas and groceries. He said voters want a political system that puts them in a position to afford basic necessities.
But the election results also point to challenges for Democrats. More than half of those surveyed in the NBC News exit poll said they were unhappy with the Democratic Party, despite voting for its candidates.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the party's next goal is to rebuild public trust and establish a majority that can last beyond one election.
Democrats also made gains in traditionally Republican states, including South Carolina, Texas and Kansas. In Mississippi, Democrat Scott Colom was locked in a close Senate race as votes continued to be counted.
Colom criticized Democrats for what he described as years of neglecting states like Mississippi, saying his campaign's decision to show up and engage voters helped build support.
Republicans remained optimistic that incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith would hold her seat, leaving Mississippi among the final unresolved races of the midterm election.
Schumer said Democrats would continue organizing and working to advance their agenda, even as President Trump signaled he would use his veto power to block Democratic legislation.
By: CNN Newsource
November 5, 2026
midterm elections 2026Democratic Partyvoter trendsLatino votersBlack votersyoung votersAbdul ElSayedScott ColomChuck SchumerMississippi Senate raceCindy HydeSmithNBC Palm Springs
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Latest Instagram Posts
15
Honor our veterans and get moving at the 3rd Annual Indio Veterans Day 5K & 10K Run! Join the community Wednesday, November 11, at the Empire Polo Club for a morning of fitness, fun and recognition of the men and women who have served our country. Register now and save $10 on your registration fee with promo code NBCUniversal. See you at the starting line! #Indio #VeteransDay #VeteransDay5K #VeteransDay10K #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings
18
CNN’s Annie Grayer goes inside a ballot-counting center in Mississippi as absentee ballots are counted. Democratic candidate Scott Colom and the state’s incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith are locked in a razor-thin Senate race following Tuesday’s election.
720
🚨 TWO DISTURBING CRIME CASES IN THE COACHELLA VALLEY. A Palm Desert woman accused of beating her husband to death with a flagpole is expected back in court this morning. Vicky Kim, 65, faces a murder charge after her husband was found dead outside their home at the Enclave condominiums. PLUS: A weekend stabbing in downtown Palm Springs leads to an attempted murder arrest. Police say 38-year-old Francisco Elias stabbed a man in the neck and upper body following two altercations before fleeing in a white Mercedes. The victim has been released from the hospital, and Elias is now behind bars. 🚔 Get the latest on both cases. #CoachellaValley #PalmDesert #PalmSprings #CrimeNews #BreakingNews #LocalNews
20
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Will you go to the pride parade this year?
84
After the Democrats flipped control of both the House and the Senate, victorious candidates celebrated their historic wins in victory speeches across the country.
146
Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is the first Black female governor in US history.
622
In July, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed in Houston by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in a traffic stop as part of a “targeted operation,” ICE said. Voters are now leaving their “I Voted” stickers at his memorial site.
77
The Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival, presented by Agua Caliente Casinos, returns November 20–22, 2026, for a weekend of hot air balloons, live music and entertainment. Saturday, November 21: 6:30 PM – Robin Thicke performs live. 7:45 PM – Festival drone light show. Tickets and more information at www.cchotairballoonfest.com. #CathedralCity #HotAirBalloonFestival #RobinThicke #AguaCalienteCasinos #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #DroneLightShow #NBCPalmSprings
31
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Do you do your holiday shopping early or late?
312
HISTORY COULD BE MADE IN COACHELLA! 🇺🇸 Denise Delgado is taking an early lead in the race for Coachella mayor. If the results hold, she would become the first woman elected mayor in the city’s 80-year history! Votes are still being counted on Election Night. #Coachella #ElectionNight #Election2026 #RiversideCounty #NBCPalmSprings