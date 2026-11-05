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Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress as Republicans Debate Midterm Losses
Democrats are preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress following major victories in Tuesday's midterm elections, while Republicans are trying to determine what led to their significant losses.
Democratic leaders say their immediate priority will be addressing the cost of living, including the rising prices of everyday necessities. They have promised to work with President Donald Trump where possible, but say they are prepared to move forward without his support.
"We are going to work hard to drive costs down with the president or without him," one Democratic leader said.
Republicans, meanwhile, are facing questions about the impact of the war with Iran on the election results.
Vice President JD Vance directly attributed the party's losses to the conflict, writing in a social media post, "The reason we lost is the war."
Trump agreed that the war and its impact on gasoline prices likely played a role in the election outcome. However, he defended his decision to launch the military campaign, saying he would make the same decision again because he believes preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is essential.
With Democrats set to take control of Congress, the president will face increased scrutiny from lawmakers. Democratic leaders have already indicated they intend to investigate the administration, including allegations involving corruption and the president's financial interests.
Asked whether he was concerned about facing another impeachment effort, Trump said he was "not even a little bit" concerned.
The coming congressional session is expected to bring a new political dynamic in Washington, with Democrats promising investigations and affordability measures while Trump retains the power to veto legislation.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 5, 2026
2026 midterm electionsDemocrats control CongressDonald TrumpJD VanceIran warRepublican Partycongressional investigationsaffordabilityWashington politics
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