Leila Namvar Leads Greg Wallis by Nearly 14,000 Votes in Assembly District 47

Democrat Leila Namvar is holding a nearly 14,000-vote lead over Republican incumbent Greg Wallis in the race for California's 47th Assembly District.

The latest reported results show Namvar ahead by 13,982 votes, giving her a 12-point advantage. The results remain unofficial, and the race has not yet been formally called.

The Ballot Book+1

Namvar's campaign says the strong showing follows a year of outreach to voters throughout the Coachella Valley and Inland Empire.

A longtime local government professional and labor leader, Namvar centered her campaign on workers' rights, access to health care, affordable housing and the rising cost of living.

In a statement, Namvar thanked organized labor, the California Democratic Party and volunteers who helped get her message to voters.

She credited volunteers with knocking on thousands of doors and said their support was essential to the campaign's success.

The 47th Assembly District includes most Coachella Valley cities, along with communities in the Inland Empire.

Name correction: The incumbent's last name is Greg Wallis, not Wallace.