Newsom Commutes Death Sentences of All 548 California Death Row Inmates

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has commuted the death sentences of all 548 people currently on the state's death row, changing their sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Newsom announced the decision Thursday, saying it reflects nearly three decades of opposition to state-sanctioned executions.

In an open letter to California residents, Newsom said the decision affects 548 people, making California home to what he described as the largest death row in the Western Hemisphere.

The commutations do not release anyone from prison. Those whose death sentences were changed will remain incarcerated for life without the possibility of parole.

The American Civil Liberties Union praised the announcement, calling it a historic step toward ending the death penalty in California and across the country.

ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero said the decision addresses what the organization describes as racial disparities, the risk of wrongful convictions and the inhumane nature of capital punishment.

Newsom has long opposed the death penalty. His announcement marks a major change for California's death row, although the state's death penalty laws remain in place.

The decision comes as Newsom's political future is drawing attention, with the governor considering a possible presidential campaign in 2028.