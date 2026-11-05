Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault in London Trial

British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and multiple sexual assaults following a trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The 51-year-old entertainer was convicted Thursday of raping a 21-year-old woman in 2009 after meeting her at one of his comedy performances in west London.

Brand was also found guilty of sexually assaulting three other women in incidents dating from 2004 to 2009. The offenses included groping an MTV employee at a London bar, kissing and groping another woman at her workplace, and sexually assaulting a woman during a massage.

A jury of eight men and four women reached the verdicts after approximately eight and a half hours of deliberations.

Brand was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Following the verdicts, Judge Joel Bennathan ordered Brand to remain in custody until sentencing, which is scheduled for Monday. The judge indicated that Brand faces a significant prison sentence.

London's Metropolitan Police said Brand used his celebrity status and influence to exploit women. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said the convictions demonstrate that fame and power do not place anyone above the law.

Prosecutors described Brand as someone who used his growing celebrity to pursue women without regard for their consent.

During the trial, several women testified about their encounters with Brand while he was becoming one of Britain's most recognizable comedians and television personalities.

Brand denied the allegations, maintaining that consent was fundamental to his sexual relationships.

Police began investigating Brand in 2023 after allegations surfaced in a British media investigation. Authorities say investigations involving two additional rape allegations remain ongoing.

Brand rose to fame as a stand-up comedian and television presenter before appearing in Hollywood films including "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "Get Him to the Greek."

He was previously married to singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012. In recent years, Brand shifted his focus toward online commentary, spirituality and wellness.

Brand is expected to return to court Monday for sentencing.