CA, US & World
Two South Dakota Poll Workers Celebrate 80 Years of Combined Election Service
For two longtime friends in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, working the polls is more than an election-day assignment. It's a commitment they've shared for decades.
Donna Young and Judy Miller have a combined 80 years of experience helping voters cast their ballots, including Tuesday's midterm election.
Their friendship began years ago while camping. That relationship eventually led them to work together at the polls, where they say knowing one another makes communication and teamwork easier.
Miller first got involved when her youngest child started kindergarten. A friend asked if she would be interested in helping with an election, and she agreed.
About three years later, she began working at a different precinct as a superintendent. Her responsibilities included attending meetings, preparing voting materials, setting up the polling location, counting ballots and making sure everything was accounted for.
In recent years, Miller decided to return to serving as a deputy rather than a superintendent.
The longtime partnership has made an impression on the people they work alongside. Their superintendent says having a team that has worked together for so long makes the job much easier.
Both women recognize that election work comes with significant responsibility, especially during a time when public attention on elections remains high.
They also say much of the work that goes into running a polling place happens behind the scenes and may go unnoticed by voters.
After decades of service, they're not ready to stop. Both encourage others to volunteer at their local precincts, saying election workers are needed every time voters head to the polls.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 5, 2026
Sioux Falls poll workersSouth Dakota election workerselection volunteersvotingmidterm elections 2026Donna YoungJudy Millerpoll worker recruitmentNBC Palm Springs
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Latest Instagram Posts
15
Honor our veterans and get moving at the 3rd Annual Indio Veterans Day 5K & 10K Run! Join the community Wednesday, November 11, at the Empire Polo Club for a morning of fitness, fun and recognition of the men and women who have served our country. Register now and save $10 on your registration fee with promo code NBCUniversal. See you at the starting line! #Indio #VeteransDay #VeteransDay5K #VeteransDay10K #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings
18
CNN’s Annie Grayer goes inside a ballot-counting center in Mississippi as absentee ballots are counted. Democratic candidate Scott Colom and the state’s incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith are locked in a razor-thin Senate race following Tuesday’s election.
720
🚨 TWO DISTURBING CRIME CASES IN THE COACHELLA VALLEY. A Palm Desert woman accused of beating her husband to death with a flagpole is expected back in court this morning. Vicky Kim, 65, faces a murder charge after her husband was found dead outside their home at the Enclave condominiums. PLUS: A weekend stabbing in downtown Palm Springs leads to an attempted murder arrest. Police say 38-year-old Francisco Elias stabbed a man in the neck and upper body following two altercations before fleeing in a white Mercedes. The victim has been released from the hospital, and Elias is now behind bars. 🚔 Get the latest on both cases. #CoachellaValley #PalmDesert #PalmSprings #CrimeNews #BreakingNews #LocalNews
20
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Will you go to the pride parade this year?
84
After the Democrats flipped control of both the House and the Senate, victorious candidates celebrated their historic wins in victory speeches across the country.
146
Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is the first Black female governor in US history.
622
In July, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed in Houston by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in a traffic stop as part of a “targeted operation,” ICE said. Voters are now leaving their “I Voted” stickers at his memorial site.
77
The Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival, presented by Agua Caliente Casinos, returns November 20–22, 2026, for a weekend of hot air balloons, live music and entertainment. Saturday, November 21: 6:30 PM – Robin Thicke performs live. 7:45 PM – Festival drone light show. Tickets and more information at www.cchotairballoonfest.com. #CathedralCity #HotAirBalloonFestival #RobinThicke #AguaCalienteCasinos #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #DroneLightShow #NBCPalmSprings
31
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Do you do your holiday shopping early or late?
312
HISTORY COULD BE MADE IN COACHELLA! 🇺🇸 Denise Delgado is taking an early lead in the race for Coachella mayor. If the results hold, she would become the first woman elected mayor in the city’s 80-year history! Votes are still being counted on Election Night. #Coachella #ElectionNight #Election2026 #RiversideCounty #NBCPalmSprings