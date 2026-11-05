Two South Dakota Poll Workers Celebrate 80 Years of Combined Election Service

For two longtime friends in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, working the polls is more than an election-day assignment. It's a commitment they've shared for decades.

Donna Young and Judy Miller have a combined 80 years of experience helping voters cast their ballots, including Tuesday's midterm election.

Their friendship began years ago while camping. That relationship eventually led them to work together at the polls, where they say knowing one another makes communication and teamwork easier.

Miller first got involved when her youngest child started kindergarten. A friend asked if she would be interested in helping with an election, and she agreed.

About three years later, she began working at a different precinct as a superintendent. Her responsibilities included attending meetings, preparing voting materials, setting up the polling location, counting ballots and making sure everything was accounted for.

In recent years, Miller decided to return to serving as a deputy rather than a superintendent.

The longtime partnership has made an impression on the people they work alongside. Their superintendent says having a team that has worked together for so long makes the job much easier.

Both women recognize that election work comes with significant responsibility, especially during a time when public attention on elections remains high.

They also say much of the work that goes into running a polling place happens behind the scenes and may go unnoticed by voters.

After decades of service, they're not ready to stop. Both encourage others to volunteer at their local precincts, saying election workers are needed every time voters head to the polls.