Armed Man Arrested Near White House After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Trump

A man was arrested near the White House Thursday after allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump and being found with multiple firearms inside a stolen vehicle, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Secret Service agents noticed the man, identified by DHS as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, sitting in a vehicle near the White House and acting suspiciously.

When agents approached him, DHS says he told them he heard voices in his head directing him to travel to Washington, D.C., and kill the president.

Authorities say the vehicle had been reported stolen. The suspect also admitted he had weapons inside.

Agents discovered a rifle, two handguns and dozens of rounds of ammunition, according to DHS.

Chrinos was arrested on multiple firearms charges, as well as charges related to unauthorized use of a vehicle and receiving stolen property. He is currently being held by the U.S. Marshals Service.

DHS says Chrinos is a Venezuelan national who entered the United States illegally in 2024.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran said the incident demonstrates the agency's ongoing efforts to respond to threats near the White House. He also pointed to what officials describe as an increase in incidents involving people experiencing mental health issues around the White House complex.

The arrest comes months after Secret Service officers shot and killed a man who opened fire near a White House security checkpoint in May.

The allegations against Chrinos have not been adjudicated in court.