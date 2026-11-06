Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Proposed Military Triumph Arch for at Least 14 Days

A federal judge has temporarily blocked construction of President Donald Trump's proposed Military Triumph Arch in Washington, D.C., just hours after a federal planning commission approved the project.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a 14-day temporary restraining order late Thursday, prohibiting construction and site preparation at Memorial Circle, near Arlington National Cemetery and the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

The National Capital Planning Commission approved the project in an 8-to-4 vote following more than nine hours of public comment. Most of those who spoke opposed the proposed monument.

The planned arch would stand 250 feet tall, more than twice the height of the Lincoln Memorial. Supporters, including commission chairman Mark Paoletta, have described it as a tribute to American history and military service.

But opponents raised concerns about its location, size and impact on the surrounding area. Military veteran Susan Douglas told the commission she felt public comments opposing the project were falling on deaf ears.

The approval was short-lived. Judge Chutkan granted a request from the District of Columbia and Virginia to temporarily halt the project, citing concerns that construction could worsen traffic congestion, interfere with emergency response and create other costs for the two jurisdictions.

The judge also questioned whether the administration had the legal authority to build the arch under a 1925 law that authorized two columns at the end of the bridge but did not specifically mention an arch.

In her written opinion, Chutkan said the government's interpretation of the century-old law appeared difficult to justify. She also questioned national security arguments presented by administration officials, noting those claims were not included in the planning documents used to review the project.

The White House criticized the ruling, calling the judge's action that of an activist district court and saying the administration is confident it will prevail in the legal fight.

The temporary restraining order remains in effect through at least November 20, giving the court time to consider further legal arguments. The order does not represent a final decision on whether the arch can ultimately be built.