CA, US & World
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Proposed Military Triumph Arch for at Least 14 Days
A federal judge has temporarily blocked construction of President Donald Trump's proposed Military Triumph Arch in Washington, D.C., just hours after a federal planning commission approved the project.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a 14-day temporary restraining order late Thursday, prohibiting construction and site preparation at Memorial Circle, near Arlington National Cemetery and the Arlington Memorial Bridge.
The National Capital Planning Commission approved the project in an 8-to-4 vote following more than nine hours of public comment. Most of those who spoke opposed the proposed monument.
The planned arch would stand 250 feet tall, more than twice the height of the Lincoln Memorial. Supporters, including commission chairman Mark Paoletta, have described it as a tribute to American history and military service.
But opponents raised concerns about its location, size and impact on the surrounding area. Military veteran Susan Douglas told the commission she felt public comments opposing the project were falling on deaf ears.
The approval was short-lived. Judge Chutkan granted a request from the District of Columbia and Virginia to temporarily halt the project, citing concerns that construction could worsen traffic congestion, interfere with emergency response and create other costs for the two jurisdictions.
The judge also questioned whether the administration had the legal authority to build the arch under a 1925 law that authorized two columns at the end of the bridge but did not specifically mention an arch.
In her written opinion, Chutkan said the government's interpretation of the century-old law appeared difficult to justify. She also questioned national security arguments presented by administration officials, noting those claims were not included in the planning documents used to review the project.
The White House criticized the ruling, calling the judge's action that of an activist district court and saying the administration is confident it will prevail in the legal fight.
The temporary restraining order remains in effect through at least November 20, giving the court time to consider further legal arguments. The order does not represent a final decision on whether the arch can ultimately be built.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 6, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Palm Springs Pride is officially underway and many local businesses are already looking ahead at the major economic boost this annual event brings every year. Our @newsbyalondra will have live coverage at 4:30, 5 and 6 p.m on air and online where she’ll speak to business owners about how they prep for the big crowds.
A federal judge blocked construction of President Trump’s 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery for 14 days, less than an hour after the project won final approval despite hours of public opposition.
Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed called Vice President JD Vance “habibi” during his victory speech. But the Arabic term of affection can have very different meanings depending on the context. CNN’s Leila Gharagozlou explains.
CRIME: Where do you stand on the death penalty? A sweeping decision impacting hundreds of California inmates: Governor Gavin Newsom is commuting the death sentences of ALL 548 people on California’s death row, changing their punishment to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin is speaking out, accusing Newsom of injecting politics into the criminal justice system. What does this mean for California’s death penalty moving forward? We’re following the latest developments.
Watch the Palm Springs Pride Parade LIVE this Sunday at 10 AM on NBC Palm Springs’ Facebook and YouTube channels! Join hosts Thalia Hayden and NBC Palm Springs News Director David Reese for all the parade excitement, live from Palm Springs. Can’t make it in person? Celebrate with us online! Livestream sponsored by @DAP Health #PalmSpringsPride #PrideParade #NBCPalmSprings
Honor our veterans and get moving at the 3rd Annual Indio Veterans Day 5K & 10K Run! Join the community Wednesday, November 11, at the Empire Polo Club for a morning of fitness, fun and recognition of the men and women who have served our country. Register now and save $10 on your registration fee with promo code NBCUniversal. See you at the starting line! #Indio #VeteransDay #VeteransDay5K #VeteransDay10K #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings
CNN’s Annie Grayer goes inside a ballot-counting center in Mississippi as absentee ballots are counted. Democratic candidate Scott Colom and the state’s incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith are locked in a razor-thin Senate race following Tuesday’s election.
🚨 TWO DISTURBING CRIME CASES IN THE COACHELLA VALLEY. A Palm Desert woman accused of beating her husband to death with a flagpole is expected back in court this morning. Vicky Kim, 65, faces a murder charge after her husband was found dead outside their home at the Enclave condominiums. PLUS: A weekend stabbing in downtown Palm Springs leads to an attempted murder arrest. Police say 38-year-old Francisco Elias stabbed a man in the neck and upper body following two altercations before fleeing in a white Mercedes. The victim has been released from the hospital, and Elias is now behind bars. 🚔 Get the latest on both cases. #CoachellaValley #PalmDesert #PalmSprings #CrimeNews #BreakingNews #LocalNews
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Will you go to the pride parade this year?
After the Democrats flipped control of both the House and the Senate, victorious candidates celebrated their historic wins in victory speeches across the country.