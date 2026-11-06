Illinois' Deep-Red McHenry County Makes History by Backing Democrat J.B. Pritzker

In a historic election result, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker carried McHenry County, one of the state's most Republican-leaning counties, for the first time by a Democratic gubernatorial candidate since 1852.

The result is drawing attention to changing political attitudes in the county, where residents say concerns about the economy, education and the rising cost of living played a role in their decisions.

In Crystal Lake, Lori McConville and her daughter Kate Nuhn, who own Marvin's Toy Store, welcomed the election results. McConville says Democrats have been working to gain a stronger voice in the traditionally Republican county.

Nuhn says concerns about her daughter's education influenced her views, including access to public education, accurate history and library books.

Economic pressures were also a major concern for John Bartman, a fifth-generation farmer near Marengo. He says rising diesel prices, fertilizer costs and tariffs have made farming increasingly difficult.

Bartman pointed to the cost of filling a large piece of farm equipment, saying a tank that previously cost about $600 to fill now costs approximately $1,200.

McHenry County Democratic Party Chair Ruth Scifo says the local party has grown since President Donald Trump's first term, with more volunteers and candidates getting involved. She says frustration over gas prices, groceries and housing affordability helped fuel that growth.

Democrats also celebrated gains beyond the governor's race, including a record percentage of Democratic members on the McHenry County Board and victories in two countywide offices, according to the report.

But not everyone sees the election as a partisan victory. Voter Bruce Mazurkiewicz said he hopes the country can move past its divisions and come together.

Pritzker's victory in McHenry County marks a significant change in the county's voting history, while residents' comments offer a glimpse into the economic and community concerns shaping the political landscape.